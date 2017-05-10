FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil broker XP Investimentos files for IPO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 10, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil broker XP Investimentos files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage firm XP Investimentos SA filed on Wednesday with securities regulator CVM for an initial public offering that will include secondary share offerings.

According to the filing, XP has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. as leading underwriter, alongside the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Morgan Stanley , Banco do Brasil SA, Grupo BTG Pactual , Bank of America Corp, Banco Bradesco SA , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and J. Safra. SA.

Proceeds from the primary portion of the IPO will be used to launch new credit products, finance expansion and pay for the acquisition of Brazilian broker Rico Corretora, XP said. (Reporting by Aluisio Pereira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.