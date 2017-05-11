Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Brazil´s largest lender by assets denied a report by O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper that a deal had already been struck. XP Investimentos SA filed a request on Wednesday with Brazilian securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)