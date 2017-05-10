FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Itaú confirms talks for minority stake in broker XP
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Itaú confirms talks for minority stake in broker XP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, confirmed on Wednesday it is discussing acquiring a minority stake in securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA.

Local media reported on Tuesday that Itaú has proposed to purchase 49.5 percent of XP for 6 billion reais ($1.89 billion).

In a securities filing, Itaú said it has not yet signed any "agreement, transaction or contract" with XP.

$1 = 3.1898 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely

