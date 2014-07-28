XP Power profit rises on China, Vietnam push

July 28 (Reuters) - Power component maker XP Power Ltd said first-half pretax profit rose 21 percent as its Vietnam operations continued to return profit along with higher factory loading at its Chinese manufacturing unit.

The company, which makes about 5,000 products including AC-DC power converters and LED drivers, said it expected a strengthening pound to hurt its underlying growth as it incurs a majority of its operating expenses in dollars.

Revenue at the Singapore-based company for the six months ended June 30 rose 2.4 percent to 50.2 million pounds. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)