FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Atlantic to buy 31 pct stake in Brazil brokerage
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

General Atlantic to buy 31 pct stake in Brazil brokerage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Stake valued at $200 million

* Purchase follows 2010 investment by Actis

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-based buyout firm General Atlantic LLC agreed to pay 420 million reais ($200 million) for a 31 percent stake in XP Investimentos CCTVM SA, Brazil’s largest independent brokerage, the companies said on Wednesday.

The purchase, XP said, puts off plans the brokerage had of listing shares on the stock market next year. “We got to know General Atlantic and our plans changed,” said Guilherme Benchimol, XP’s founder. “We have all we need now for the next few years.”

XP, founded in 2001, boasts more than 70,000 retail investors and handles more than 20 billion reais ($9.6 billion) worth of trading each month. XP also owns educational, insurance, and wealth management units. XP has said it was considering offering investment banking services, too.

The purchase by General Atlantic follows a 100 million real ($47.8 million) investment in the brokerage last year by private equity firm Actis. Fo llowing that transaction, XP’s original partners retain 59 percent of the brokerage and Actis owns 10 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.