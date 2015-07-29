French court clears XPO to press ahead with Norbert merger

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - A Paris commercial court gave U.S. group XPO Logistics the green light on Wednesday to proceed with its post-purchase integration of French transport firm Norbert Dentressangle, throwing out an injunction sought by a U.S. hedge fund.

The court also rejected XPO’s request to extend a temporary injunction barring Elliott Capital Advisors from selling its Norbert shares to a third party while the legal battle continues.

Activist fund Elliott had sought to keep the companies from further integrating so a court-appointed expert could be appointed to review the merger, claiming XPO aimed to sell off Norbert’s European operations and keep its U.S. business.

XPO agreed to buy Norbert Dentressangle in April for $3.53 billion in a deal that could make the combined company the world’s second-largest freight brokerage firm by net revenue.

During the offer period, Elliott built up a stake of nine percent. It has said that the price did not reflect Norbert’s value in light of the synergies it believes the combined company could deliver.

“We will ... continue to use all of the legal options open to us to protect minority shareholder rights and ensure that ND is not gutted of its value in an irregular way,” Elliott said in a statement.

XPO, which has 86.25 percent stake in Norbert Dentressangle after the Dentressangle family with 67 percent and others accepted its April 28 offer, said that following the ruling it would continue moving ahead with the integration of the two firms to make a company with a global logistics and transport network.

“XPO and Norbert Dentressangle remain confident of the merits of their ongoing legal proceedings against Elliott,” XPO company said in a statement.

With assets under management of $26 billion, Elliott has a history of building up minority stakes in takeover targets to make the buyer pay an improved price.

Separately, Elliott has also built up a stake in Alcatel-Lucent, which is the target of a 15.6 billion euro takeover offer from Finnish rival Nokia, according to regulatory filings.

It has simultaneously built up a short position in Nokia.

Elliott founder Paul Elliott Singer was unsuccessful in an attempt this month to block South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp from taking over sister firm Cheil Industries Inc. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)