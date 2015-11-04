FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
XPO Logistics revenue more than triples, helped by acquisitions
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

XPO Logistics revenue more than triples, helped by acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc, which acts as a broker between shippers and freight companies, said its revenue more than tripled, driven by acquisitions.

The company also said on Wednesday that it was targeting about $1.7 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2018, up from its previous target of $1.5 billion in 2019.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO said revenue from its transportation business, which includes truck brokerage, truckload and less than truckload, jumped 128 percent to $1.40 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

A string of acquisitions including a $3.53 billion buyout of France-based Norbert Dentressangle was the primary driver of a rise in transportation revenue, the company said.

XPO, whose customers include Macy’s Inc, ConAgra Foods Inc and Dean Foods Co, also acquired trucking and logistics company Con-way Inc for $3 billion last month.

XPO has grown to about $3 billion in market capitalization from $173 million in 2011, as it seeks to be a one-stop shop in U.S. transportation logistics business, largely through acquisitions.

Revenue jumped to $2.36 billion from $662.5 million in the third quarter.

XPO’s net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $93.1 million, or 94 cents per share, from $12.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.