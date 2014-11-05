XPO Logistics gets boost from tight U.S. transportation capacity

Nov 5 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc’s quarterly revenue more than tripled, helped by acquisitions, an increase in freight volumes and tight capacity across U.S. truck and rail networks.

The company acts as a broker between shippers and freight companies.

A shortage of truck drivers in the United States as well as fuller rail networks are forcing more shippers to turn to third-party logistics providers such as XPO to move freight.

“Between a little bit more freight and a little bit less capacity, that becomes a real nice market for brokers like us,” Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs said in an interview.

XPO, which has been on an acquisition spree since Jacobs took over in 2011, said revenue from its freight brokerage business jumped about 240 percent to $518.7 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Total revenue rose to $662.5 million from $194.0 million, and was above the average analyst estimate of $656.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which is trying to be a one-stop shop in logistics services through acquisitions, also offers last-mile delivery and expedited delivery services.

Jacobs said in September XPO was looking to expand its contract logistics business that assembles goods in warehouses before delivery.

He repeated that the company was in talks with a number of attractive acquisition prospects.

The company’s net loss available to common stockholders widened to $12.4 million from $6.8 million a year earlier.

However, net loss per share shrank to 23 cents from 28 cents a year earlier, due to a larger number of shares outstanding in the latest quarter.

Excluding items, XPO lost 13 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 17 cents.

XPO share’s closed at $39.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Up to Wednesday’s close, they had risen about 88 percent in the past 12 months, while S&P 500 index rose about 15 percent. (Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)