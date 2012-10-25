FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
XPO Logistics buys freight brokerage firm for $50 mln - source
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

XPO Logistics buys freight brokerage firm for $50 mln - source

A. Ananthalakshmi

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc has acquired the freight brokerage business of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, a logistics company owned by private equity firm Welsh Carson, for $50 million in cash, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The acquisition of Turbo Logistics Inc will immediately add to XPO’s earnings, the source said.

XPO, which has a market value of about $220 million, has been looking to make acquisitions since it received a $150 million investment from investor Brad Jacobs and his private equity firm in June 2011.

Jacobs, now the CEO of XPO, plans to transform the company into a $4 billion-$5 billion business in a few years, mostly through acquisitions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.