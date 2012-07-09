FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-XP Power H1 rev falls on fewer orders, sees better H2
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-XP Power H1 rev falls on fewer orders, sees better H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* H1 revenue down 10 pct

* Sees higher revenue in H2 on more orders

* Q2 div raised to 11 pence per share

July 9 (Reuters) - Electrical components maker XP Power Ltd said revenue for the first half of this year fell 10 percent as the company received fewer orders in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The company said bookings in the first half rose 16 percent, which would result in higher revenue for the second half, on a sequential basis.

The environment for capital goods spending remains subdued, the company said in a statement, but added that customers were placing orders at a higher rate than in the second half of last year.

XP Power raised its second quarter dividend to 11 pence per share, up from the 10 pence it paid a year earlier.

The company’s shares, which fell 38 percent in the last one year, closed at 1,050 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.