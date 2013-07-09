XP Power revenue rises 5 pct on strong medical business

July 9 (Reuters) - Electrical components maker XP Power Ltd said first-half revenue rose 5 percent as an increase in revenue from its medical business more than offset the broadly challenging industrial and technology end markets.

The Singapore-based company said it expects gross margins in the first half to exceed the year-ago period due to the combined effects of improved factory loading and reduced start-up costs from its new Vietnam facility.

The environment for capital goods spending remains challenging, XP Power said in a statement, but added that orders had increased 7 percent over the second half of last year.

XP Power raised its second-quarter dividend to 12 pence per share, up from the 11 pence it paid a year earlier.

Shares in XP Power were up 4 percent at 1281 pence at 0724 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen about 22 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)