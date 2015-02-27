Shenzhen-listed Chengdu Xingrong plans up to $800 mln HK listing-IFR

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chengdu Xingrong Investment Co Ltd, a state-owned water distributor and sewage treatment company, plans to raise up to $800 million with a Hong Kong share sale in the second half of 2015, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Chengdu Xingrong plans to sell about 15 percent of its enlarged share capital and has mandated ABC International and Haitong International Securities to handle the offering, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The company would join three other Shenzhen-listed issuers that plan to raise a combined $4 billion of funds in Hong Kong in coming months, IFR said.

The other issuers are BlueFocus Communication Group , a public relations and brand management company, brokerage GF Securities Co Ltd and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, a video surveillance equipment supplier.

Chengdu Xingrong received local government approval in January to sell shares in Hong Kong, though the company didn’t disclose the size or timing of the offering.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters phone call and email seeking comment on the Hong Kong listing plans. (Reporting by Ken Wang and Fiona Lau of IFR and Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)