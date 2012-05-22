Xstrata to boost copper production by 60 pct over 3 yrs

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Global diversified miner Xstrata plc expects to increase copper production by about 60 percent over the next three years, the head of the company’s copper division said on Tuesday.

Charlie Sartain said the company had earmarked roughly $7 billion to beef up its copper division, mainly in Chile, Peru and Argentina, and also in Australia.

Xstrata is the world’s fourth-largest copper miner, producing 889,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate and 651,000 tonnes of copper cathode last year.