Xstrata granted extra week to decide on Glencore merger
September 21, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Xstrata granted extra week to decide on Glencore merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s takeover regulator has granted global miner Xstrata and trading house Glencore an extra week to allow Xstrata to further consider its response to a $36 billion revised bid from Glencore.

Xstrata now has until Oct. 1 to say whether or not it will recommend Glencore’s offer to shareholders.

Glencore, Xstrata’s biggest shareholder, raised its offer for the company earlier in September in a last-ditch attempt to rescue the deal after Xstrata’s second-biggest investor Qatar Holding demanded improved terms in June.

