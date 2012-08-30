FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar warns will vote down Glencore bid for Xstrata
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar warns will vote down Glencore bid for Xstrata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding, the second-largest investor in Xstrata, warned on Thursday it was “determined” to vote against rival investor Glencore’s current $30 billion all-share offer for the miner.

In only its second public statement since the deal was announced and its first since it voiced opposition in June, 12-percent shareholder Qatar left the door open for a deal by saying it backed the tie-up in principle. But it reiterated it would vote against the offer unless the terms were improved.

“Although it continues to support the principle of a combination of Glencore with Xstrata, (Qatar) has determined that it will not support the proposed merger terms of 2.8 new Glencore shares for every one existing Xstrata share,” it said.

“Accordingly, (Qatar) will vote its entire shareholding in Xstrata against the proposed scheme and merger terms at the Scheme Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of Xstrata to be held on 7th September, 2012.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.