Xstrata shareholders scrap pay plan, Glencore deal goes through
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Xstrata shareholders scrap pay plan, Glencore deal goes through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Xstrata dealt a blow to their board on Tuesday, ushering through a long-awaited $31 billion takeover by trader Glencore without a controversial pay plan that had been backed by the miner’s directors.

In a final vote after a drawn out meeting and a complex shareholder poll, 78.4 precent of voting shareholders voted against the “golden handcuffs” plan for Xstrata managers.

That vote means an earlier resolution, in which Xstrata shareholders approved the Glencore takeover without the retention plan, is valid, and the deal goes through.

