Xstrata says may sell Frieda River copper stake
#Basic Materials
June 21, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Xstrata says may sell Frieda River copper stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 21 (Reuters) - Xstrata may sell down its majority stake in the Frieda River copper project in Papua New Guinea as part of a review of its development projects worldwide, the world’s no.4 copper producer said on Thursday.

“As part of this process we are assessing the interest of other investors in the Frieda River Project in Papua New Guinea,” an Xstrata spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

Xstrata owns 81.8 percent of the project with Australian-listed Highlands Pacific owning the rest.

