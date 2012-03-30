FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xstrata, Tohoku set Apr coal contract around $115/t
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 6 years

Xstrata, Tohoku set Apr coal contract around $115/t

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH/TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Xstrata Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled the first Japanese annual coal import contract for the fiscal year beginning April 1 slightly above $115 per tonne, sources told Reuters on Friday, a level which could be followed by the rest of Japan’s utilities.

Market sources reported the contract was settled between $115.20 and $115.25 per tonne.

Previously, trade sources said miner Xstrata had been holding out for $120 per tonne, with Tohoku countering with around $110.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.