Peru uses emergency measures to end anti-mining protests
May 29, 2012 / 12:57 AM / 5 years ago

Peru uses emergency measures to end anti-mining protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 28 (Reuters) - Peru will suspend freedom of assembly and give the army special police powers in a bid to end an anti-mining protest that turned violent in the southern region of Cusco, Prime Minister Oscar Valdes said late on Monday.

Two people were killed and at least 40 were injured in protests near Xstrata Plc’s Peruvian copper mine Tintaya as people clashed with police forcibly clearing roadblocks that have isolated the mine.

The government has urged protesters to negotiate an end to the marches.

