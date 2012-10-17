FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xstrata says Q3 copper production dips
#Basic Materials
October 17, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Xstrata PLC : * Says Q3 copper production 187,800 tonnes, 16% lower than the corresponding

period of 2011 * Says total Q3 consolidated coal production was 24 million tonnes versus 23.6

million tonnes a year ago * Says Q3 total nickel production flat on year ago, output for first 9 months

of the year increased by 2% to 79,474 tonnes * Says Q3 zinc metal production 181,992 tonnes versus 184,220 tonnes year ago * Coal settled annual thermal coal contracts from October with Japanese

customers at approximately $97 per tonne * Koniambo ferronickel project in new caledonia on track to start up line 1 by

end October, deliver first ore to furnace in Q4 * Coal has initiated a planned restructuring of its business in Australia,

cutting 600 contractor and permanent positions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
