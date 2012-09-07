Schroders calls revised offer for Xstrata 'still inequitable'

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top 20 Xstrata Schroders dismissed commodities trader Glencore’s eneventh hour revised offer for the miner as still below its true value on Friday.

“We’re still not particularly enthused,” said Schroder’s head of UK equities Richard Buxton after Glencore raised its offer to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share it does not already own, up from 2.8 shares.

Buxton added he thought a ratio of 3.5 shares was an appropriate level but would have accepted 3.25 proposed by Qatar.

The Qatar Investment Authority holds 11.86 percent of Xstrata making it the second largest shareholder after Glencore which holds 34 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We would still oppose but the Qataris are the kingmakers and it partly depends on what they do... But it will clearly affect how long we wish to remain an investor in the combined entity if it occurs on these terms,” Buxton said.

He was also critical of rival shareholder Standard Life Investments which earlier on said Friday it supported the proposed terms.

“How David Cumming (Standard Life Investment’s head of equities) can come out and say he’s happy with the new corporate governance arrangements - we don’t know what they are,” Buxton said.

“We are unclear on who stays and who goes and who leads it, and who is incentivised to do what.”