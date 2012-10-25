FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xstrata investors to vote on Glencore deal on Nov.20
October 25, 2012

Xstrata investors to vote on Glencore deal on Nov.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders in miner Xstrata will vote on a $33 billon proposed takeover by trader Glencore on November 20, Glencore said in a statement on Thursday.

The vote will take place ten months after Glencore first approached Xstrata. The deal is back on after the commodities trader in September bowed to investor pressure and raised its bid to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share from an earlier ratio of 2.8.

Under a complex structure of votes, Xstrata investors will be able to express their views on a controversial retention plan without endangering the merger.

Glencore will also hold a shareholder meeting in connection with the merger on the same day.

