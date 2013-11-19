FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xueda Education Q3 revenue $79.4 million
November 19, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Xueda Education Q3 revenue $79.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Xueda Education Group : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue rose 14.2 percent to $79.4 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $69.1 million to $74.1 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue up 15.8 to 24.2 percent * -Q3 non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to xueda education group per ads

was $0.04, compared to loss of $0.05 * Q3 net income attributable to Xueda Education Group per American depositary

share was $0.02, compared to loss of $0.05 * Q4 non-GAAP net loss attributable to Xueda Education Group per ADS to be in

the estimated range of $0.07 to $0.05 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

