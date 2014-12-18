FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arbitration Board does not consider Xvivo Perfusion has right to LPD solutions containing calcium
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 18, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arbitration Board does not consider Xvivo Perfusion has right to LPD solutions containing calcium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Arbitration Board has announced its decision regarding which agreement rights XVIVO has in relation to three patents Stig Steen/Igelösa transferred to Vivoline

* Says Arbitration Board does not consider XVIVO has right to low potassium dextran (LPD) solutions containing calcium, pursuant to improvement clause in current agreement that company has with Igelösa

* Additional costs for Igelösa’s legal costs and costs of arbitration process, totaling about 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($273,815) will be charged to Q4 2014

* The company’s product, Steen Solution, is not part of dispute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.