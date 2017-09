Oct 24 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB

* Q3 revenue 22.4 million Swedish crowns versus 16.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 3.4 million crowns versus 3.8 million crowns

* Expects that products for warm perfusion (STEEN Solution and related products) will account for an increasing percentage of sales during coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)