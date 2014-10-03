FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's XXL completes IPO, values company at $1.24 bln
October 3, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's XXL completes IPO, values company at $1.24 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian sporting goods retailer XXL set the price of its initial public offering at 58 crowns per share valuing the company at around 8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.24 billion), it said on Friday.

The 58 crown offer price is near the bottom of the firm’s narrowed 57-62 crown offer range but in the upper half of its initial 45 to 65 crown range set when the offering started.

Besides existing shareholders, who are selling around 25 million shares, the firm itself will also raise 1.19 billion crowns to repay debt.

XXL will start trading on the Oslo bourse on Friday. After the completion of the issue, including over-allotments to bookrunners, XXL will have 138.5 million shares on issue. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

