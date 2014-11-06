FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's XXL EBITDA rises 26 pct in Q3
November 6, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's XXL EBITDA rises 26 pct in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian sporting goods retailer XXL said its third quarter core earnings rose by 26 percent from a year earlier and it expected full-year revenue growth to exceed 28 percent.

XXL, which listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in October, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 169 million Norwegian crowns ($24.8 million) from 134 million crowns a year earlier.

Its revenues in the quarter rose by 31 percent to 1.42 billion crowns.

October revenues were 29 percent high than a year earlier while the firm traditionally operates at higher margins in the fourth quarter compared to the third, it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

