Norway's XXL says IPO to value company at up to NOK 8.65 bln
September 23, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's XXL says IPO to value company at up to NOK 8.65 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian sporting goods retailer XXL expects its initial public offering to value the firm at up to 8.65 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.36 billion) and expects its shares to start trading on the Oslo bourse on October 8, it said on Tuesday.

XXL said the shares will be sold between 45 and 65 Norwegian crowns apiece and its free float after the IPO will be equivalent to at least 27.5 percent of the share capital and up to 43.1 percent.

Existing shareholders will sell up to 31.5 million shares or up to 27.5 percent of the firm, while XXL plans to raise gross proceeds of 1.19 billion crowns through selling new shares to repay debt, it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

