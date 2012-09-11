FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xyratex slashes revenue estimate; shares plunge
September 11, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Xyratex slashes revenue estimate; shares plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Network and storage equipment maker Xyratex Ltd estimated that third-quarter revenue would miss its forecast as demand for its data storage products from enterprise customers fell, sending its shares down 25 percent in extended trading.

The Havant, England-based company estimated third-quarter revenue to be between $271 million and $276 million, down from its prior forecast of $313 million to $373 million.

“Our preliminary financial results for the third quarter reflect reduced demand from a number of our large original equipment manufacturer customers in our enterprise data storage solutions segment,” Chief Executive Steve Barber said in a statement.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report third-quarter revenue of $344.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xyratex, which sells storage systems mainly to hardware vendors like NetApp Inc and Dell Inc, also expects gross margin between 18.0 percent and 18.5 percent.

The company’s shares, which have fallen 23 percent this year, were down at $8.01 in extended trading on Tuesday. They closed at $10.74 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
