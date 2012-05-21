FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo near selling partial Alibaba stake for $7.1 bln -source
May 21, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Yahoo near selling partial Alibaba stake for $7.1 bln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc is nearing a deal on Sunday to sell part of its stake in Alibaba Group back to the Chinese company for $7.1 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Under the agreement expected to be announced as soon as Sunday night, Yahoo will sell half of its 40 percent stake in Alibaba in a taxable transaction, the source said.

Yahoo plans to use part of the proceeds for a share buyback, the source said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives of Yahoo and Alibaba did not have immediate comment.

