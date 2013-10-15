FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo says to keep a larger stake in Alibaba after IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 8:19 PM / 4 years ago

Yahoo says to keep a larger stake in Alibaba after IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc has agreed to reduce the maximum number of shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd that it’s required to sell when the Chinese e-commerce giant goes public.

Under the terms of an amended agreement that Yahoo announced on Tuesday, the U.S. Internet company will sell up to 208 million of the 523.6 million shares it owns in Alibaba, either directly back to Alibaba or through the IPO. That’s down from a previously agreed maximum of 261.5 million.

After the IPO, which sources say could happen in 2014, Yahoo would then have the right to sell its remaining Alibaba shares at its discretion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.