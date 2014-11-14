FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor Starboard discloses stakes in Yahoo, AOL
November 14, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Activist investor Starboard discloses stakes in Yahoo, AOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed stakes in Yahoo Inc and AOL Inc on Friday, nearly two months after it urged the two companies to merge.

Starboard disclosed a 7.7 million share stake in Yahoo and a 1.9 million share stake in AOL.

This translates to a 0.8 percent stake in Yahoo and a 2.5 percent stake in AOL, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Starboard in September sent a letter to Yahoo, saying a merger with AOL could create up to $1 billion in “synergies” by reducing overlaps in online display advertising and other overhead costs. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

