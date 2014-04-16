FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo nominates three new members to board
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Yahoo nominates three new members to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc, which posted anemic first-quarter revenue growth, said it has nominated three new members to its board.

The three members include billionaire Charles Schwab, namesake chairman and chief executive of discount broker Charles Schwab Corp.

The other two are David Filo and Lee Scott, the company said in a statement.

Filo, who is rejoining the board, co-developed Yahoo in 1994, the company said.

H. Lee Scott, Jr. served as president and chief executive officer of Wal-Mart Stores Inc from 2000 to 2009, and as an executive officer and chairman of the executive committee of Walmart’s board until January 2011.

Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.