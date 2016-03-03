FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo exploring sale of $1 bln-$3 bln in "non-core assets" -CFO

Deborah M. Todd

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc is exploring the sale of $1 billion to $3 billion in patents, property and other “non-core assets,” its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman told the crowd at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference that a committee created to explore alternatives to the company’s plan to spin off its core business is looking at quick sales of assets.

Goldman said patents, land, property and “non-core units or businesses” are all on the table for potential sale, and the company has sold or licensed more than $600 million in patents over the last three years. (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Marguerita Choy)

