FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon plans bid for Yahoo, Google weighs offer - Bloomberg
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Verizon plans bid for Yahoo, Google weighs offer - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc plans to make a first-round bid for Yahoo Inc’s web business next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alphabet Inc's Google is also thinking of bidding for Yahoo's core business, Bloomberg reported, citing another source. (bloom.bg/1qwx1W3)

Verizon is willing to buy the Yahoo Japan Corp stake to sweeten the offer, Bloomberg reported.

A Verizon spokesman declined to comment. Google and Yahoo could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.