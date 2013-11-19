FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Yahoo to offer $1 bln in senior notes,raises share buyback authorization by $5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Yahoo : * To offer convertible senior notes due 2018 * Proposes to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its convertible

senior notes due 2018 * May use up to $200 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares

of its common stock from purchasers of notes in the offering * Intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay cost of convertible note

hedge transactions * Co has increased its share buyback authorization by $5.0 billion * Interest on notes to be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and

December 1 of each year, starting June 1, 2014; notes to mature December 1,

2018 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

