BRIEF-Yahoo prices upsized offering of $1.25 bln convertible senior notes due 2018
November 21, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Yahoo prices upsized offering of $1.25 bln convertible senior notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Yahoo : * Announces pricing of upsized offering of $1.25 billion convertible senior

notes due 2018 * Says offering was upsized from the previously announced $1.0 billion

aggregate principal amount of notes * Says notes will be convertible into cash, shares of yahoo’s common stock or a

combination of cash and shares of common stock * Says expects to use approximately $100.0 million of the net proceeds from the

offering to repurchase shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

