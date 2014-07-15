BRIEF-Yahoo! CEO says Mobile display and Mobile search revenue each grew more than 100 percent year-on-year in Q2

July 15 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc : * CEO says Mobile display and Mobile search revenue each grew more than 100

percent year-on-year in Q2 * CEO says display business was pressured by transition to new ad platform and

shortfall in premium ads * CEO says display advertising issues can be corrected in next 1 to 2 quarters * CFO says company expects its proceeds from initial tranche of alibaba group

share sale to be fully taxed * CFO says Q3 revenue to range from $1.06 billion to $1.1 billion, ex-tac

revenue $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion * CFO says Q3 non-GAAP operating income $70 million to $110 million