FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yahoo! CEO says Mobile display and Mobile search revenue each grew more than 100 percent year-on-year in Q2
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Yahoo! CEO says Mobile display and Mobile search revenue each grew more than 100 percent year-on-year in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc : * CEO says Mobile display and Mobile search revenue each grew more than 100

percent year-on-year in Q2 * CEO says display business was pressured by transition to new ad platform and

shortfall in premium ads * CEO says display advertising issues can be corrected in next 1 to 2 quarters * CFO says company expects its proceeds from initial tranche of alibaba group

share sale to be fully taxed * CFO says Q3 revenue to range from $1.06 billion to $1.1 billion, ex-tac

revenue $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion * CFO says Q3 non-GAAP operating income $70 million to $110 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.