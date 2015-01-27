FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo! says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million
January 27, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Yahoo! says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc : * Says mobile revenue in Q4 was $254 million * CEO says native gemini ads generated $106 million in Q4, up 32 percent from

Q3 * CEO says display advertising business will return to growth this year * CEO says company will continue to be “very disciplined” with regards to

larger acquistions * Projects Q1 GAAP revenue of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion * Projects Q1 ex tac revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion * Projects Q1 EBITDA of $200 million to $240 million * CEO says “actively exploring” with Microsoft Corp how to move

forward on search partnership * CEO says exploring “different models for different platforms” for Microsoft

search partnership

