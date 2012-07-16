FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Yahoo hires Google's Mayer as CEO
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Yahoo hires Google's Mayer as CEO

Alexei Oreskovic

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 (Reuters) - Google Inc’s Marissa Mayer will become Yahoo Inc’s new chief executive, a surprise pick and the third CEO for the company in a year.

Yahoo said Mayer would assume her role on Tuesday.

Mayer, one of Google’s earliest employees, was the Internet search company’s first female engineer and has led various businesses at Google including the design of its flagship search engine and its location and local services business.

Yahoo had been widely expected to appoint interim CEO Ross Levinsohn to the position.

Mayer’s appointment caps a tumultuous year at Yahoo. In May Scott Thompson resigned as CEO after less than 6 months on the job after a controversy over his academic credentials.

Thompson had replaced Carol Bartz, who was fired in September after failing to revitalize Yahoo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.