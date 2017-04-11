TORONTO A Canadian judge on Tuesday denied bail
to a 22-year-old man whom the United States wants to extradite
to face charges of involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo
email accounts, his lawyer said.
Prosecutors argued that the man, Karim Baratov, a Canadian
citizen who was born in Kazakhstan, posed a flight risk. Justice
Alan Whitten agreed, remanding Baratov in custody until May 26.
The United States says Baratov worked with Russian
intelligence agents who paid him to break into at least 80 email
accounts, including those of specific targets with non-Yahoo
accounts.
"Why would he stick around?" the judge wrote in a nine-page
decision. "He can continue his wealth-generating activities
anywhere in the world."
Baratov faces U.S. charges including conspiracy to commit
computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identify
theft, and could face decades in U.S. jail if found guilty on
all charges.
Baratov denies the accusations, his lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo,
said.
DiCarlo said he would consider appealing the bail decision
if the court is unable to schedule a expeditious extradition
hearing.
Federal prosecutor Heather Graham told the court that the
attorney general of Canada will be ready to proceed with an
extradition hearing by June 12, according to media reports.
The United States last month charged two Russian
intelligence agents, Baratov and another alleged hacker over the
2014 theft of 500 million Yahoo accounts, the first time the
U.S. government had criminally charged Russian spies for cyber
offenses.
The other alleged hacker is Alexsey Belan, one of the FBI's
most-wanted cyber criminals who was arrested in Europe in June
2013 but escaped to Russia before he could be extradited to the
United States, according to the U.S. Justice Department.