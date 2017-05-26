FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo hacking suspect appeals denial of bail in Canada
May 26, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 3 months ago

Yahoo hacking suspect appeals denial of bail in Canada

Alastair Sharp

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian suspected of involvement in a massive 2014 breach of Yahoo email accounts linked to Russia is appealing a decision to hold him in custody pending an extradition hearing, the man's lawyer said on Friday.

A bail appeal hearing for Karim Baratov is scheduled for June 5, attorney Amedeo DiCarlo said. Authorities will meet on June 16 to set a date for his hearing to determine if Baratov will be extradited to the United States.

Baratov was arrested in March and denied bail in April by a Canadian judge on grounds he was a flight risk.

U.S. prosecutors say Baratov, a Canadian citizen who was born in Kazakhstan, worked with Russian intelligence agents who paid him to break into at least 80 email accounts, including those of specific targets with non-Yahoo accounts. The scheme was part of a theft of some 500 million Yahoo email accounts.

DiCarlo said he has not yet received documents from U.S. prosecutors that lay out their case against Baratov.

