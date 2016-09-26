Senator seeks SEC probe of Yahoo hack

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Mark Warner on Monday asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Yahoo and its senior executives fulfilled obligations to inform investors and the public about a hack affecting 500 million user accounts.

"Disclosure is the foundation of federal securities laws, and public companies are required to disclose material events that shareholders should know about," Warner said in a letter to SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White. (Reporting by Dustin Volz)