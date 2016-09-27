FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Senators ask Yahoo CEO for details of hack investigation
September 27, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Senators ask Yahoo CEO for details of hack investigation

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Six Democratic U.S. senators on Tuesday asked embattled Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer for more information about the internet company's investigation into a hack that compromised data related to 500 million user accounts.

The lawmakers said they were "disturbed" the two-year-old intrusion was announced only last week.

"That means millions of Americans' data may have been compromised for two years," the senators wrote in a joint letter addressed to Mayer. "This is unacceptable." (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

