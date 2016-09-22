FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo says at least 500 mln accounts hacked in 2014
September 22, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Yahoo says at least 500 mln accounts hacked in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said on Thursday information associated with at least 500 million user accounts was stolen from its network in 2014 by what it believed was a "state-sponsored actor."

The data stolen may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth and hashed passwords but may not have included unprotected passwords, payment card data or bank account information, the company said.

Yahoo said it was working with law enforcement on the matter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

