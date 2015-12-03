FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Alibaba unlikely to be interested in Yahoo's core business - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is unlikely to be interested in buying Yahoo Inc’s core business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Yahoo’s board, in a three-day meeting that started on Wednesday, is weighing a sale of the company’s Internet business, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Board members are also expected to discuss the details of the planned spinoff of Yahoo’s 15 percent stake in Alibaba, worth more than $30 billion.

Alibaba will be interested in repurchasing its shares from Yahoo only at a steep discount, the WSJ said on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1jAjb0T)

Alibaba and Yahoo were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

