Dec 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said it scrapped a plan to spin off its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, citing tax concerns.

Yahoo’s assets and liabilities other than the Alibaba stake will be transferred to a new company, resulting in two separate publicly traded companies, Yahoo said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)