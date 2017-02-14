FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming Yahoo is an investment company
#First Republic News
February 14, 2017 / 10:58 PM / 6 months ago

Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming Yahoo is an investment company

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit accusing Yahoo Inc of violating federal law by not registering as an investment company even though most of its value stems from investments in e-commerce giant Alibaba and other holdings.

In a ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said the Securities and Exchange Commission granted Yahoo an exemption from registering, and it is up to the SEC and not the courts to revoke it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lI0JZV

