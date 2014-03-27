FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo Japan says to buy eAccess from SoftBank for $3.2 bln
March 27, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Yahoo Japan says to buy eAccess from SoftBank for $3.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp said on Thursday that it would buy mobile and broadband provider eAccess Ltd from its parent SoftBank Corp for 324 billion yen ($3.17 billion) in a bid to expand its services for tablets and smartphones.

SoftBank, which owns about 42.5 percent in Yahoo Japan, said in a separate statement that it would book a special gain of 55.7 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2015. ($1 = 102.3100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Sophie Knight; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

