Yahoo Japan slumps to near 4-month low after eAccess buy

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Yahoo Japan Corp slumped 10.2 percent to a near four-month low on Friday after it said it will buy mobile network operator eAccess from Japanese wireless carrier Softbank Corp for 324 billion yen ($3.17 billion).

“Yahoo is a content provider. What are they picking up spectrum for?” a Tokyo-based senior trader at a foreign bank said. “This is a very much non-core business. It doesn’t make much rational sense for them.”

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)